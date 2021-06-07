O-T Fagbenle of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ explains why Luke never moved on after June was kidnapped.

June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) was separated from her husband Luke Bankole (O-T Fagbenle) for several years in The Handmaid’s Tale. June fell in love with another man, Nick Blaine (Max Minghella), while working as a Handmaid in Gilead, and the two had a daughter named Nichole.

In the third season of The Handmaid’s Tale, Luke and June’s close friend Moira began raising Nichole. Despite June’s assurances that she would understand if he wanted to leave, Luke chose to wait for her. In season 4 episode 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale, “Vows,” June and Luke eventually reunite. Fagin spoke with ELLE in an interview.