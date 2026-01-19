NYT Mini Crossword’s Animal-Themed Clues Engage Fans in Daily Challenge

The New York Times Mini Crossword continues to captivate its loyal following with clever, engaging puzzles that have become a nightly tradition for many. On January 18, 2026, subscribers eagerly embraced another round of the five-by-five grid, which featured tricky wordplay and animal-themed answers that stumped even the most seasoned solvers.

Animal Clues Delight and Confuse

The January 18 edition of The Mini showcased the puzzle’s ability to balance simplicity and wit. Among the across clues, 1 Across posed a challenge with “I said so, that’s why!” yielding the succinct answer “CUZ.” The clue “Highway division” (4 Across) pointed to “LANE,” while “Genre for Olivia Dean and Daniel Caesar” (5 Across) tested music fans with the answer “RANDB,” nodding to the R