NYT Connections Puzzle Challenges Players with Complex Word Groupings

On January 19, 2026, the New York Times’ popular word game, Connections, sparked intense online discussions as players worked to sort 16 words into four thematic groups. With categories including “inexperienced,” “money,” “SI units,” and “words after ‘quick,'” the puzzle proved to be more than just a casual brain teaser for its global fanbase.

The daily puzzle, now a staple in many digital routines, presents players with 16 words arranged in a 4×4 grid. The objective is simple: sort the words into four distinct groups based on subtle connections. While this might sound easy, the game’s true appeal lies in its nuanced difficulty, with the connection between words sometimes taking sharp insight and cultural knowledge to uncover.

Clues Lead to a Difficult Puzzle

This particular edition, numbered 953, was marked by its tricky word pairings. For the category “Inexperienced,” players were tasked with identifying words like BUDDING, FRESH, NAIVE, and NEW, a relatively easy connection centered around synonyms. However, the “Money” group proved more challenging, as it included not just obvious financial terms but also slang and idiomatic expressions like BUNDLE, FORTUNE, MINT, and WAD.

The “Measured by SI units” group, marked by technical jargon, included CURRENT, LENGTH, MASS, and TIME. These terms all relate to fundamental measurements used in science and engineering, referencing the International System of Units (SI). Meanwhile, the most difficult group, “Words after ‘quick’,” involved common English phrases: quick fix, quicksand, quicksilver, and quick study.

According to CNET and The Economic Times, puzzle fans expressed frustration online, with some even sharing tips and hints before the full answers were revealed. “Novice” and “A lump sum” were among the clues circulated for the easier and more difficult categories, respectively. Others, like “Share the same measurement prefix” and “Begin with a speedy word,” offered additional guidance without giving away the answers.

The game’s appeal lies not only in its logical connections but also in the unpredictable nature of the categories. Though color-coded hints suggest a rough order of difficulty (yellow being the easiest, purple the most abstract), players know to expect the unexpected. As one player commented on a CNET blog, “Sometimes it’s all about luck and catching the right connection at just the right moment.”

Following the release of the answers, players could compare their performance, analyzing how close their guesses came to the solution. The “yellow” group often serves as the easiest, followed by “blue,” “green,” and finally “purple,” which usually contains the most abstract connections.

With the increasing popularity of daily word games, Connections has found its own space among puzzle lovers. The Times has also introduced a “Connections Bot,” similar to the Wordle Bot, which lets players track their performance, view win streaks, and analyze their answers over time. This data-driven feature is a hit among competitive players, adding an extra layer of engagement to the game.

While some days present simpler connections, others, like the January 19 puzzle, can feel like a real test of mental endurance. Whether for the challenge, camaraderie, or the thrill of solving the puzzle, players continue to return each day, eager to test their word skills and discover what the next puzzle holds.