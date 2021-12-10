Nurmagomedov agrees with Pimblett in his UFC 269 predictions for Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier.

Charles Oliveira will defend his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 this weekend.

The annual end-of-year card is often one of the most packed, and Saturday night’s concert is no exception.

This will be Oliviera’s most difficult test in years, as the Brazilian enters the bout on a nine-fight winning streak.

Poirier, who has beaten Conor McGregor twice this year, will try to reclaim his championship against the current champion and is the betting favorite.

A number of fighters have made predictions about the battle ahead of time.

Chael Sonnen is a model and actress.

“I’m taking Poirier, and I’m not sure how I feel about it.”

“Oliveira just has one major flaw: he is inconsistent.

“There are times when he puts on a show of mixed martial arts brilliance, and then there are nights when he loses and you’re left scratching your head.”

“We’ve seen him be inconsistent before, but that’s never been the case with Dustin Poirier; he brings his A-game every night.”

“I believe he’s gaining traction.”

“Poirier possesses both the heart and the determination to succeed. I think he’ll hold on, and I’m betting on him to win.” Dan Hooker is a writer who lives in New York City “I’m leaning towards Poirier.” Strong wrists, strong striking, and strong resistance to submit.

“With his current momentum, I believe he’ll be quite difficult to beat.”

Gaethje, Justin

“It’s going to be an interesting match-up.” I believe Poirier will win, and I hope he does.

“I’d like to reclaim that victory over him.”

Michael Bisping is a professional boxer.

“I believe Poirier will be the favorite, and I believe he will win.”

Michael Chandler (Michael Chandler) is

“I believe Poirier has a solid grip on him.”

“I believe he will win by knockout in the third or fourth round, or it will go to a decision.”

Paddy Pimblett is a character in the film Paddy Pimblett

“To be honest, I think Poirier will land a massive shot and put him to sleep.”

“Charles Oliveira, as we showed against Michael Chandler, can be damaged by huge shots, and Poirier has big, enormous power – he’s a big 155’er.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a Russian chess player.

“Charles Oliveira is a true finisher and a dangerous opponent.” I believe Dustin Poirier will win if he takes him to the deep ocean.

“In my opinion, Dustin will come out on top.”