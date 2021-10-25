Nude Avatars Simulating Sex Acts are among the hidden X-Rated content on Roblox.

Roblox users are now warning about secret x-rated content that shows nude block-like avatars imitating sexual behaviors on the popular kid-friendly online platform.

Briona Thoms, a 17-year-old Roblox user, found a hidden virtual strip club on the gaming platform by accident. Players could remove their avatar’s clothing and decorate them with adult sex devices in the user-created digital realm known as “condo games.” Users might even have their avatars do inappropriate behaviors in the space.

“It appeared to be a bedroom that I entered,” Thoms told TODAY. “And then I noticed morphs on the side and thought, ‘Oh, I could be like a dog or something,’ and then I clicked on it and it said male and female, and then as soon as I clicked on female, it had their chest and things, but they were naked.” Roblox claims to have worked tirelessly to ensure “a safe atmosphere for its young and older audience.” “Sexual content or conduct of any type” is prohibited by the platform’s community rules. The rules apply to any content for avatars that shows sexual actions, nudity, or sexually provocative clothing items.

Roblox claims that “condo games” aren’t common in their virtual environment, and that they have strict safety procedures in place to help moderators monitor activities.

“On the few occasions when we discover or are alerted to people or content that violates our rules, our moderators remove it quickly and take other strong actions,” Roblox stated in a statement to TODAY.

Roblox users are now accusing social media networks for making it simple to access “condo games.” To get over the moderation system, many videos on social media are hidden under a moniker.

According to Fast Company, some “condo games” are also made feasible by users who build computer code that overcomes the platform’s kid safety controls.

Fast Company editor-at-large Burt Helm stated that some users had also tried to encourage the online gaming platform’s youngest players to start a private conversation with them using a different app.

“And you never know if someone is a child claiming to be an adult or someone with very nasty intentions,” Helm continued.