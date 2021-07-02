Now that the wedding can finally take place, here are six bridal trends that are expected to be huge this year.

Wedding season is returning after more than a year of delays due to the epidemic, with couples finally able to say “I do” and start the next chapter of their lives together.

As a result, wedding attire is making a comeback, so what’s hot for post-lockdown brides?

Blusher veils are a type of veil that is worn by women.

What is a blusher veil, you might wonder? It’s the kind of veil that falls over the bride’s face, ready for her betrothed to lift. There was a 600 percent increase in searches for “blusher wedding veils” on eBay after Ariana Grande was photographed wearing a bow-topped veil when marrying Dalton Gomez in May.

Inspiration from the Royal Court

This year marked the 10th wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Brides are still drawing inspiration from Kate’s style more than a decade later, with Pinterest reporting a 70 percent spike in searches for “Kate Middleton dress,” as well as an increase in searches for her wedding hair and make-up.

Dresses with puffy sleeves

Popular television series Bridgerton has had a big year in fashion, especially in the bridal sector. There was a 205 percent increase in searches for ‘puff sleeves wedding dress’ on eBay, thanks to Lady Whistledown and her ilk.

Gowns with no straps

Strapless bridal gowns never really go out of style, but this year, we’re seeing a move away from tightly-corseted, big-skirted confections to simpler designs, perhaps because many weddings have been scaled down due to pandemic restrictions. On eBay, searches for “tube wedding dress” have increased by 500 percent, while searches for “white strapless mini dress” have increased by 173 percent.

Jumpsuits for bridesmaids

In recent years, celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Sophie Turner and Millie Mackintosh have chosen suits or jumpsuits as one of their wedding looks, and now we’re seeing more brides doing the same, with searches for ‘white satin jumpsuit’ up 400% on eBay.

Wedding gowns for expecting mothers

A consequence of the pandemic baby boom, this year, we’re seeing more brides tying the knot while pregnant. Wedding website Hitched reports an 80% increase in searches for ‘maternity wedding dresses’, while eBay has seen a. (This is a short article)