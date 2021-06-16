Now that Queen Elizabeth is expecting her first child, Princess Beatrice is forbidden from saying this one word around her.

Another royal baby is on the way, but mom-to-be Princess Beatrice has to be careful what she says in front of Queen Elizabeth II these days.

The queen’s granddaughter is expecting her first child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who they married on July 17, 2020. However, now that the princess is expecting a child, she must be extremely careful not to say anything specific in front of the monarch. Here’s more on that, as well as a few additional guidelines Beatrice will have to follow in the months ahead and after she gives birth.

The news of Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy elicited reactions from Queen Elizabeth and other royals.

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York’s oldest daughter and her husband are “extremely thrilled to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” according to the royal household’s social media pages on May 19, 2021. The queen has been told, and the news has been received with joy by both families.”

The next day, World Bee Day, Princess Eugenie turned to Instagram to express her joy at the news that her sister, whom she refers to as “Bea,” is expecting. “It’s International Bee Day!! With their black and yellow stripes, it’s a day to honor nature’s most badass little companion. “However, our furry little companions will have to share today with my big sister Bea, who is expecting a baby,” Eugenie wrote. “Congratulations, Beabea and Edo! I can’t wait to meet the little one.”

Princess Beatrice’s one forbidden phrase in the presence of her grandmother

While the queen is clearly overjoyed to welcome her 12th great-grandchild, she will not allow Beatrice to use the word “pregnant” in her company for the next few months. In her reign, the monarch has come into contact with a number of expectant moms… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.