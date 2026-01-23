Nova Twins Celebrate Roots in Independent Venue Week Ahead of Amersham Arms Show

As part of this year’s Independent Venue Week (IVW), the Nova Twins will return to their roots with a performance at Amersham Arms in New Cross on January 27. The duo, known for their energetic punk-infused rock, will be joining the growing list of artists celebrating small venues that foster emerging talent.

Supporting Local Music Communities

Independent Venue Week, which runs from January 26 to February 1, is a nationwide celebration of the independent music scene, with hundreds of shows taking place across the UK. The event aims to encourage music lovers to step away from mainstream entertainment and support their local venues. In London alone, 32 venues will participate, including iconic spots like Ronnie Scott’s, The Social, and The Royal Albert Hall’s Elgar Room.

For Nova Twins, this year’s event marks a sentimental return to Amersham Arms, a venue that holds a special place in their hearts. The band’s Amy Love and Georgia South reflected on how the venue helped shape their early years in music. “It’s our local venue, and we put on our first shows there,” says South. “It’s nice to be coming back, 10 or more years on.”

The Amersham Arms played a significant role in the duo’s formative years, offering a space for young bands and underage events that didn’t exist elsewhere. Love recalls, “We used to put on these underage shows in our separate projects,” while South fondly remembers her first legal drink at the pub.

More than just a place to perform, the venue served as a community hub for the duo. South explains, “It was our community where we didn’t really have one. It becomes real when you invite friends and the public—it’s tangible, and suddenly it’s like, we’re doing this now.”

Growth and Reflection on the Journey

Now, with a packed schedule that includes sold-out shows like last year’s O2 Forum Kentish Town gig and a spot supporting Evanescence in North America and Europe, the Nova Twins are seeing their career soar. Their latest album, Parasites