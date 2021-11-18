‘Not interested,’ says Salomon Rondon, who has been linked with a move away from Everton.

Everton forward Salomon Rondon is being linked with a January move, according to the manager of Turkish Super Lig team Sivasspor.

Rafael Benitez signed the Venezuelan attacker in the summer, but he has made little impression for the Blues in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

Rondon has made eight appearances for Everton so far this season, but he is unlikely to retain his starting position now that Richarlison has recovered from his injury setback.

Turkish outlet Fanatik claimed yesterday that his stint at Goodison Park could be coming to an end sooner than thought, with Sivasspor reportedly interested in a January transfer.

According to the report, Sivasspor were interested in signing him from Chinese side Dalian Professional previous to his Everton departure and are still interested in doing so.

When questioned about these assertions, Riza Calimbay, the club’s manager, clarified the situation.

“In the Super Lig, there are seven weeks till halftime. “Right now, our only concern is the matches we’ll play over the next seven weeks,” he told A Spor.

“[Besiktas midfielder] Oguzhan Ozyakup and Salomon Rondon are not on our radar.” Oguzhan and Rondon’s allegations do not represent reality.” Everton forward Rondon isn’t the only one who has been linked with a January move to Turkey.

Former club Besiktas are reportedly interested in re-signing Cenk Tosun, who is out of contract at Goodison Park this summer.

Tosun spent the second half of last season on loan at his former club, but was unable to play due to a knee injury for the duration of his time there.