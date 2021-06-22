Northern Rail employee “repeatedly misgendered” a trans lady.

After being “repeatedly misgendered” by a Northern Rail employee, a trans lady said she felt anxious.

On Friday, June 11, Eden Vickerman, 25, was driving from Chorley to Manchester for a dentist appointment.

She was supposed to travel to Manchester Victoria, but when she noticed the train was running late, she changed to a Piccadilly bound train.

Despite the fact that her Split Save ticket was verified twice on the train without incident, she claims she had problems when she arrived at the station after it was scanned by an official, according to the Manchester Evening News.

“Until I arrived to Piccadilly, there was no problem with my ticket,” Eden explained.

“It said I was on the wrong train or whatever when I got to the exit and they scanned it.

“A woman scanned it before handing me over to two males working at the ticket counter.

“One of the workers informed me that I should have boarded a specific train, which I was unaware of, but when I tried to clarify, he began misgendering me.

“Yes, sir, you must board that specific train,” he told me.

“I was literally there in front of him with a ponytail, acrylic nails, and a bra on – all the indications were there,” she says.

Eden states that despite her polite attempts to correct the Northern Rail revenue officer, he persisted to misgender her.

“I suppose he was instructing the other worker because he was relaying everything I was saying and explaining it all while calling me ‘he’ and ‘sir,’” she stated.

“I kept correcting him by saying’miss’ or’she,’ but by the fifth time, it was starting to irritate me. ‘Oh my god, it’s she,’ I exclaimed.

“All he did was look at me, tut, and glance at his colleagues as if he didn’t comprehend what I was trying to say.

“Something along the lines of’man, woman, whatever!’ he said. ‘What has the world come to, eh?’

"I'm not proud of it, but I just spun around and said, 'Get a f******.'