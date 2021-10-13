North West, Kim Kardashian’s daughter, finds their home ‘ugly.’

Kim Kardashian has put a lot of effort and money into her sprawling Hidden Hills, California home. Her eldest child, on the other hand, appears to dislike the house, even labeling it “ugly.” During a recent episode of “Ellen Digital’s Mom Confessions Web Series,” Kardashian stated that during their disputes, her 8-year-old daughter, North West, would often tell her that their house is “ugly.”

She was asked in the video what the meanest thing her child has said to her, and she replied, “Whenever I have a disagreement with my daughter North, she believes it’s a dig at me and says things like, ‘Your house is so terrible, it’s all white!’ Who lives in such a way?’ She simply believes it affects me, which is cruel considering I enjoy my home.” She also stated that her daughter’s nasty words irritate her.

“She just believes it gets to me,” the 40-year-old model and reality personality explained. “It’s also a bit cruel because I enjoy my home.” Given that his Los Angeles mansion took nearly six years to renovate, it’s understandable that North’s statements wound the SKIMS founder. Her home has a minimalist look, with sparingly decorated white walls that Architectural Digest described as “empty” and “monochromatic.” Kardashian will keep the estate, according to fresh court records acquired by TMZ, despite her ongoing divorce from Kanye West. This means North may have to stay there for a longer period of time than she would want.

During the show, the mother of four also revealed her “greatest parenting error,” saying that she gives in “too quickly, sometimes.”

“There’s also bribes,” Kardashian added. “I’m a good bribe taker.” The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also discussed other elements of parenting, such as how she hates lying to her kids.

“I make every effort not to lie to my children,” she explained. “At first, I was doing it to try to get kids out of the house or to go on a playdate or anything like that, and I immediately realized that wasn’t going to work for me.” She went on to say, “I’d much rather be honest.”