Normani’s show-stopping “Wild Side” performance at the 2021 VMAs has been praised on Twitter.

Normani’s performance at the 2021 VMAs earned her the approval of the internet.

After her maiden performance at the VMAs in 2019, when she played “Wild Side,” Normani delivered another show-stopping performance at the VMAs stage. According to Entertainment Weekly, “Wild Side” was a “quasi-tribute” to Aaliyah, with choreography reminiscent of “Try Again.” She went one step farther by wearing an all-white dancing outfit that was inspired by Aaliyah’s “Million” music video.

Apart from singing, Normani dazzled the audience and watchers by performing a lap dance for Teyana Taylor. Many people were blown away by the performance and praised the 25-year-old American singer for being a fantastic performer.

“NORMANI JUST DESTROYED THE VMAS!!!!” “What a queen,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Normani’s performance was the greatest of the night. A second user added, “#VMAs.”

“I didn’t catch the VMAs, but from the looks of things, @Normani ate everybody tf up,” a third user said, smiling with heart-shaped eyes.

A fourth netizen commented, “#NORMANIVMAS NORMANI IS A LEGEND Y’ALL WILL SEE.”

Several people, in addition to Normani, commended Chloe Bailey and Lil Nas X’s performances. The three stars, in their opinion, rocked the VMAs stage the most this year.

“Can I say a few words about @Normani and @ChloeBailey?” Those routines are being taught to me. They will be posted as soon as possible! One person tweeted, “Y’all nailed it @vmas #BlackGirlMagic.”

“Normani, Chloe, and Lil Nas X KILLED it at the VMAs with their performances. This should not come as a surprise, but I’m delighted to see it,” another added, before citing some of the event’s other outstanding acts.

“They gave one of the best performances of the evening. Nobody does it quite like THEM. THEY ARE THE EXAMPLE. Tonight’s TRUE winners are Chloe Bailey and Normani Kordei. Another user tweeted, “#VMAs.”

This year’s VMAs were canceled by a number of performers. Due to “a change in production aspects,” Lorde was unable to perform. Nicki Minaj, who was not among MTV’s officially confirmed or announced performers, said she pulled out from the event.

When it was revealed that Lorde would be unable to attend, Normani was one of the most requested musicians.

“It’s very sad… Anyways, REPLACE WITH NORMANI,” a fan at the time said. Another person wrote, “Then let Normani perform.”

MTV appears to have heeded the netizens’ request, as she was invited to the event. According to the evaluations, the audience and fans were thrilled and satisfied after seeing Normani’s performance.