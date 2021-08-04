Normani Talks About Her Father’s Sexually Motivated ‘Wild Side’: He’s a big fan of the song.

Normani admitted that she was initially hesitant to play her sexually charged song “Wild Side” starring Cardi B for her father, Derrick Hamilton, but that he ended up loving it.

On Monday, the 25-year-old singer remarked on The Ebro Show, “I was so frightened to play this song for my dad… petrified… oh my goodness….avoiding it.” “He insisted on hearing the record because everyone else had heard it but he hadn’t.”

She went on to say that her father is her “greatest fan” and that he works nightshift. “He hustles for his family, so he listens to all my songs to get through the night sometimes, and he was itching to listen to this one, and I was just like, ‘Dad, um, I’ll play it for you later,’” she explained.

He was like ‘That s—t is hard,’ he’s like ‘That s—t is fire,’ and he told me all the time, every single day, I kid you not: he’s like ‘Are you ready to take over the world?’ ‘Are you prepared to rule the world?’

She went on to say, “He likes the song, he loves the record.”

On Tuesday, the host tweeted a clip from the conversation, writing, “Coming up at 4:30 ET, I’m speaking with the youthful legend @Normani about her mad new hit track “Wild Side” with @iamcardib.”

During the conversation, she discussed the recording process for her debut album, “Wild Side.”

She stated, “I never had room to make mistakes.” “It’s wonderful, and I’m honored by it, but it’s also terrifying,” she explained. “However, the added pressure made me feel like I couldn’t make any mistakes that any new artist would be permitted to make, which led me to become a perfectionist and, in some ways, prevented me from enjoying the recording process of my debut album.”

She also discussed the album’s representation.

“It was critical for me to start with this record because representation is vital, and coming from a multi-cultural group, a very mainstream pop group, I wanted my fans to see this other side of me.”

Normani has performed on a number of other artists’ albums before releasing her debut, including “Quavo Huncho,” which was released in 2018. She was a member of the girl group as well. Brief News from Washington Newsday.