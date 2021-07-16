Normani releases the music video for “Wild Side,” which features Cardi B, and Lil Nas X says “I Am Inspired.”

On Thursday evening, singer Normani released a new music video titled “Wild Side,” which features Cardi B.

Tanu Muino, who previously directed Cardi B’s “UP” music video, directed the freshly released album.

The 25-year-old singer wears a gorgeous black costume that shows off her back in the video. The entire song video is made up of seductive moves as the performer strikes various stances in different settings.

Cardi B arrives about two minutes into the video, dancing with a large chain suspended from the ceiling. Normani has teamed up with the 28-year-old rapper. Both singers appear to be naked and dance with the chains, getting close to each other.

Normani also took to Twitter to share a series of images with Cardi B. Both artists wore transparent underwear in the behind-the-scenes images. “I am crying,” she wrote.

“Wild Side isn’t just a song, it’s a cultural reset, a reason to breathe, an escape from this terrible world filled with thieves, it’s an art, the first gift you open on Christmas, a hug from a loved one, everything you’ve ever wanted,” one user wrote.

“We are seeing the creation of a legend, an icon,” another fan said. You’ll be everything you desire and more; we’re so proud of you, and I hope you are, too.”

Normani retweeted a snippet from the song video that was posted by someone. “No,” the person wrote, “because I don’t see enough of you talking about this part.”

Normani’s new song video was lauded by Lil Nas X, who made headlines last month after kissing a male dancer during his BET Awards performance.

“That was the most amazing video I’ve ever seen in my life. Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww “I’m blown away!”

“No, but your BET performance, f—-ng icon,” the singer said to Nas X. I adore you!!!!!!!!!!!! “What is life, aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

This isn’t the first time Cardi B and Normani have worked together on a video. The vocalists previously collaborated on the music video for “WAP,” which also starred Megan Thee Stallion.