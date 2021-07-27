Normani gives ‘Wild Side’ credit for saving her life while her mother was through cancer treatment.

Normani has spoken out about her mother’s struggle with breast cancer and how the song helped her family “get through the darkest time” of their lives following the release of her music video “Wild Side.”

Andrea Hamilton, the 25-year-old singer’s mother, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, she told radio station Power 106 on Monday.

“To be perfectly honest, this art that I was able to put out into the public actually rescued me,” she explained. “Even just being on FaceTime with her as she was going through her chemo and radiation and wanting me to keep her updated on how the video was coming along and how the music was coming along helped her get through it. It helped my family get through the most difficult period of our lives.”

In October, the singer shared an Instagram Story confirming her mother’s diagnosis of breast cancer. Normani recalled being at the doctor’s office after her mother’s surgery in October during the interview.

‘Baby, I’m going to be alright,’ she says. All I ask of you is that you concentrate. I need you to take on the role of Normani. The artist stated, “I need you to be the finest version of yourself.” “I need you to keep working hard. We need to get this music out there. We have a global influence to make.’ ‘I’m going to be fine,’ she said simply. To be completely honest, I believe everything my mother says.”

Normani credited her parents, particularly her mother, with her success.

Her parents have been her “ultimate support system,” and “her strength throughout her experience has been the strength that I’ve needed honestly to even allow this to be a thought,” she said.

On July 16, Cardi B’s song “Wild Side” was released. Normani previously worked with Cardi B on her smash tune “WAP,” which also featured Megan Thee Stallion. On August 7, 2020, the music video was released.

Normani has been associated to various celebrities, including Dinah Jane’s cousin Thomas Hansen, her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and actor Kendrick Sampson, on a personal level. She has never publicly verified any of these partnerships, however.