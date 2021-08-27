Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger, stars of ‘The Walking Dead,’ are engaged, according to reports.

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are ready to step up their relationship.

According to People, the 45-year-old “Troy” actress replied “yes” to the 52-year-old “Walking Dead” star’s proposal, and the two are now engaged.

On the set of their 2015 film “Sky,” Kruger and Reedus met. Before going public with their affair in March 2017, they marketed the project together at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Reedus and Kruger have been engaged for nearly three years, following the birth of their first child together.

According to the site, no details about the proposal were offered, and representatives for the two celebrities had no response when asked about the engagement.

Fans may not be surprised by the lack of details, given the couple is typically guarded about their relationship. In fact, they have kept their daughter’s identity and exact birthday a secret since she was born in the fall of 2018.

Reedus, who has a 21-year-old son with Helena Christensen from a previous relationship, offered a rare look of their family time on Instagram last month. The actor was seen carrying their baby on his shoulders as Kruger pushed a stroller in front of them in the photo.

People reported that while the couple is cautious of their baby, they do occasionally share images of her without her face.

Kruger shared a screenshot of a wonderful video conversation she made with Reedus on Mother’s Day on Instagram.

“Everything was never the same when we heard her heartbeat for the first time,” she said in the post. “It’s been so much fun seeing you grow up, my little princess. I’ll always be grateful to you [Norman] for giving me our little angel and making my life so much easier.”

She also shared a wonderful Father’s Day tribute to Reedus, sharing photos of him with their daughter. Their child has her back to the camera in both images.

“We [red love emoji]you, papa,” said the group. “Happy Father’s Day to the loveliest heart,” she captioned the picture.

Kruger previously discussed their daughter’s characteristics in an interview. She told People in April 2019 at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar in Soho in New York, “She’s not really feminine, she’s kind of a man.” “Having a female is fun, I’ll say. That appeals to me as well.”