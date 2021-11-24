Nominations for the Grammy Awards in 2022: Snubs and Surprises

The nominees for the Grammy Awards in 2022 have been announced, and there are a few surprises and snubs among them.

As they released their nominations for this year’s Grammy Awards on Tuesday, the Recording Academy decided to give all music enthusiasts a very fascinating Thanksgiving meal debate.

Artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Doja Cat showed up exactly where they were expected, while the rest of the nominees were full of disappointments and big surprises, as they are every year.

Jon Batiste had a tremendous day, receiving 11 nominations to lead the pack. Batiste has smashed his former records at this year’s Grammys, after getting only two nominations last year. He was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best Improvised Jazz Solo, Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song, Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media, Best Contemporary Classical Composition, and Best Music Video for his solo album “We Are,” released in 2021.

Batiste is followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R., who each received eight nominations, and Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, who each received seven nominations.

Selena Gomez received her first-ever Grammy nomination for her passion project, the Spanish-language album “Revelación,” which was honored in the category of Best Latin Pop Album.

Kanye West received his first “Album Of The Year” nomination as a lead singer for “Donda,” which came as a complete surprise.

The Army was dismayed to see that their favorite boy band was once again rejected at the Grammys, with the Korean group receiving only one nomination for “Butter,” and that too in a semi-niche category for pop duo/group performance.

Ariana Grande was expected to be among the leading nominees, but she was regretfully left out of the main four general field categories.

Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler the Creator, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift, last year’s “Album Of The Year” winner, received a nod in the “Album Of The Year” category for “Evermore,” but that was it.