Nominations for the American Music Awards in 2021 See Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd in Big Roles.

The nominees for the 2021 American Music Awards were released on Thursday for each category of the fan-voted award ceremony. Olivia Rodrigo, a first-time candidate, is in the lead with seven nominations and could set a new record for the most victories by a first-time nominee.

Rodrigo garnered Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Favorite Female Pop Artist nominations this year. Favorite Trending Single, Favorite Music Video, and Favorite Pop Song are all nominated for her song “drivers license.” The album “SOUR” was nominated for an American Music Award in the category of Favorite Pop Album.

The nominees are based on “streaming, album sales, song sales, radio airplay [and]social engagement,” according to MRC Entertainment, the show’s producing firm. Billboard and its data partner MRC Data followed the readings from Sept. 25, 2020, until Sept. 23, this year, according to the report.

With four victories each, Olivia Newton-John and Justin Bieber hold the record for most wins by a first-time candidate. Giveon, Kali Uchis, Saweetie, and 24kGoldn are among the other first-time nominees this year, joining Rodrigo.

The Weeknd comes in second with six nominations, followed by Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and Giveon, who each have five. Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, The Weeknd, and Taylor Swift, last year’s winner, will compete for Artist of the Year against Rodrigo.

Last year, the “Folklore” singer won three awards and is on the verge of breaking her own record of most AMA victories, which she now holds at 32. With three victories each, Bieber, The Weekend, Dan + Shay, and Swift tied for the most honors last year.

Morgan Wallen is nominated for two Oscars, but he will not attend the show, according to MRC Entertainment. Wallen’s absence from the show comes after he was caught on camera using a racial slur in February, for which he later apologized.

“Based on charting, Morgan Wallen is a nominee this year.” We will not be including him on the show in any capacity [performing, presenting, accepting] since his behavior does not correspond with our basic principles,” the statement stated.

The fan-voted awards event will air live on ABC on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.