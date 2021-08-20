Noah Beck, a TikTok star, talks about dating Dixie D’Amelio and body dysmorphia.

Noah Beck, a TikTok celebrity, recently opened out about his high-profile relationship with fellow TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, as well as his life since becoming famous.

Beck also discussed how physical dysmorphia has affected him, particularly his mental health, in an interview with GQ.

He told the newspaper, “Everyone thinks everything is beautiful, and I promise you, I’m going through st.”

“Body dysmorphia is a real condition. There have been occasions when I’ve looked in the mirror and thought to myself, “Fk, I’m not playing soccer, and I’m not running every day,” he explained.

The former University of Portland NCAA Division 1 soccer player confessed that his life behind the scenes isn’t as great as many of his followers believe, claiming that he has developed depression and anxiety since becoming a social media influencer.

“Whenever I was depressed as a kid, I would play soccer or talk to my pals and forget about it. Every day now, I’m fighting my own demons. I got viral, and then I went viral again, and now I’m here. People on TikTok are envious of the top influencers because they believe they are so close to becoming one. ‘All I need is a couple of videos, and I can be living that life,’ people say. He clarified, “It’s not like that.”

Beck stated he didn’t want to utilize D’Amelio’s fiancée for clout when asked about his relationship with her. “I don’t give a damn about that. I adore her for who she is.”

When Beck and his girlfriend go out on a date, he says he just feels like he’s hanging out with a friend. “But she’s also… quite attractive.” I tell her all the time that she has a dry sense of humour. She won’t laugh at a joke, whereas I have golden retriever energy.”

Beck has been dating D’Amelio for about a year. In a January interview with ET, he stated that he could see himself marrying the TikTok star. “I can picture myself marrying Dixie, and that is my aim. I don’t want to squander my time. I don’t want to be with someone who isn’t interested in dating or marrying me. I believe she is the person I will be with for the rest of my life.”