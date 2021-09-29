‘No Time To Die’: Stars Who Flaunted Their Stunning Outfits At The Premiere [Photos].

The premiere of the highly anticipated James Bond movie “No Time to Die” was held Tuesday at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Here’s a list of stars who flaunted their stunning outfits at the event.

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig, who has played James Bond on screen for over a decade, donned a red velvet suit paired with matching pants at the star-studded event. He completed the look with a black bowtie and a white pocket square.

Lashana Lynch

The 33-year-old actress, who plays agent Nomi in the upcoming James Bond film, came in a yellow and black off-the-shoulder gown. She jazzed up her look with a silver necklace and matching earrings.

Lea Seydoux

French actress Lea Seydoux, who portrays Madeleine Swann in “No Time To Die,” was all smiles on the red carpet. She flaunted her short hairstyle while donning a beautiful white cape gown. She completed her ensemble with silver jewelry.

Ana de Armas

The Cuban-Spanish actress, who plays Paloma in the movie, also arrived on the red carpet in style. She wore a black neckline gown, which went perfectly with her black one-strap high heels.

Rami Malek

The 40-year-old actor, who portrays revenge-seeking character Lyutsifer Safin in the film, stunned in a black tuxedo at the star-studded event. He rounded off his look with a pair of shiny black laced shoes.

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

Billie Eilish arrived at the event with his brother, musician FINNEAS. The brother-sister duo wore black outfits. While the 24-year-old musician donned a sharp-looking velvet suit, the 19-year-old singer wore a glittery jacket with matching pants and a golden necklace. She completed her look with box-heel sandals. The duo created the theme song for the movie.

Guest of Honors

Besides cast members and musicians who worked on the movie, some members of the royal family were also present at the premiere. These included Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

“No Time To Die,” which was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, is set to have its U.K. release Thursday. It will arrive in the United States on Oct. 8.