‘No Time To Die’: Ana De Armas’ Stunt Rehearsal And Behind-The-Scenes Footage [Watch]

Ana de Armas’ stunt rehearsals and behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of “No Time to Die” were featured in a video released by James Bond’s official Twitter account.

The 33-year-old Cuban actress could be seen presenting herself to the camera in the 36-second film, which was followed by action footage that involved discharging a gun and hitting a stuntman. She soothed the stuntman with a hug after hitting him with her elbow.

“I just finished my first scene,” she remarked in the video, before going on to explain how all the action scenes pained her. De Armas said the stunts left her sore, but she felt great afterwards. “Also, I don’t like to be bothered,” she stated as she smacked a stuntman with her elbow at the end of the video. In the description, the official Twitter handle stated, “Take a peek at Ana de Armas’ antics in #NoTimeToDie.”

Fans applauded the actress in the comments area for her portrayal of Paloma in the film, as well as how well the stunts were accomplished.

On September 30, the film “No Time To Die” was released exclusively in theaters. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the film, which also stars Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and Naomie Harris.

In terms of de Armas’ forthcoming films, she will next be seen in “Deep Water,” a psychological thriller set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022. Jacob Elordi, Ben Affleck, Finn Wittrock, Lil Rel Howery, and Rachel Blanchard star in the film, which is directed by Adrian Lyne.

The story follows a husband who, in order to salvage their marriage, allows his wife to become involved with other men. However, once all of her boyfriends vanish, her husband becomes the prime suspect. The plot is inspired by Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel of the same name.

After working together in 2019’s “Knives Out,” De Armas will reunite with Chis Evans for another highly anticipated film, “The Gray Man,” which is presently in post-production. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and is an action thriller.

“Blonde” and “Ballerina” are among the films in which the actress will appear.