‘No one is pulling harder than I am’, says Matt Damon, who is rooting for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

When the “Justice League” star and the “On The Floor” singer resumed their romance earlier this year, fans were overjoyed. The “Martian” star, on the other hand, believes that no one cares more about his close friend’s relationship with Lopez than he does.

When Damon appeared on “The Carlos Watson Show” to promote his new film “Stillwater,” he mentioned the pair.

“Bennifer, [are you]going to make it or not?” host Carlos Watson said at one point.

Damon responded, “Oh man, no one is tugging harder than I am.” “They’re both fantastic. I just want them to be happy, and they appear to be doing so right now.”

Damon was also asked what the most beneficial or intriguing thing he’s learned about parenting, particularly as a father of daughters, in the same interview.

Damon and Luciana Barroso have three daughters: Isabella, 15, Gia, 12, and Stella, ten years old. “Humility,” said the “Jason Bourne” star with a smile.

“I don’t know if other parents viewing this can empathize, but there are certain nights when you simply lay your head on the pillow and think to yourself, ‘Man, I screwed that up,’” he laughed. “I could have done better, and it’s like, you know, it’s a never-ending job, and you can’t always get it right.”

Damon also revealed that “The Princess Bride” is his all-time favorite novel, which he has read to all of his children. He claimed that he enjoyed acting and doing the voices so much that he would keep going even after his children were already asleep since he was having so much fun.

Meanwhile, Damon has been asked about his friend’s rekindled connection with the “Maid In Manhattan” actress on several occasions.

He also mentioned the couple during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” last month, after co-host Jess Cagle told Damon, “You’re extremely happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.” I’m sure you enjoy being asked about it.”

“Right. But what would I be if I wasn’t? Would I be unhappy, for example? Damon remarked, “Like, ‘I despise true love.'” “It’s a pain. Yeah. Yeah. I don’t wish them any ill will, but you never know.”

Previously, in an interview with “Extra,” he discussed Lopez and Affleck’s decision to give their relationship a second opportunity.

In July, Damon stated of Affleck, "He's the finest." "He.