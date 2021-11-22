‘No doubt,’ says Premier League legend Michael Edwards of Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool deal.

Michael Edwards, Liverpool’s sporting director, would be “desperate” to complete Mohamed Salah’s contract negotiations before the end of the season.

That is the opinion of Kevin Phillips, the former Premier League top scorer, who has commented about Salah’s ongoing contract negotiations with the Reds.

Salah is widely regarded as the best player in the world, and Liverpool has been attempting to extend his current contract, which is set to expire in 2023, since the summer.

Michael Edwards, the club’s sporting director, is poised to leave the club in the summer, with Julian Ward set to take over, but Phillips believes Edwards will have one final target in mind.

“He’ll want to settle that [Salah’s] contract out before he leaves,” the ex-Sunderland striker told Football Insider.

“I’m sure he’ll be keen to get this sorted out.”

“I believe some would argue that if Salah does not sign a new contract and leaves at the end of the season, his time at Liverpool will be tarnished.” That is certainly not how I see things.

“He’s fantastic at what he does and, in my opinion, has done an outstanding job in terms of player recruitment.” That’s something you can’t take away from him.” In November 2016, Edwards was named sporting director, and he has been instrumental in the development of Jurgen Klopp’s successful team.

Salah’s contract talks, on the other hand, have proven to be a stumbling block, with any potential agreement likely to make him the club’s highest-paid player ever.

The 29-year-old has expressed his desire to stay at Anfield, but no deal has yet been finalised.

“If you ask me, I would love to stay till the end of my football career,” he said before the 5-0 triumph over Manchester United last month. “But I can’t say much about that – it’s not in my hands.”

“It’s up to the club, not me,” says the player. At this point, I don’t think I’ll ever play against Liverpool.

“I’d be sad if it happened. It’s difficult; I don’t want to discuss it, but it is.” “The summary comes to an end.”