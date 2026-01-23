No British Nominees for Best Actor or Actress at 2026 Oscars

For the first time in 14 years, no British performers have earned nominations in the prestigious categories of Best Actor or Best Actress at the 2026 Academy Awards. The omission marks a significant absence of British talent from these top categories, following a pattern that has seen the UK represented less frequently in recent years.

US Dominates Acting Nominations

This year’s acting nominations are heavily dominated by American talent, with 10 of the 20 spots taken by US actors and actresses. The UK has secured only two acting nominations, both in the supporting categories. Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku have been nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, for their roles in the horror film *Sinners*. However, neither the male nor female lead acting categories feature any British names.

The last time British actors were absent from both the Best Actor and Best Actress categories was in 2012, but this year’s shutout marks the third instance in the past four years that UK performers have garnered only two acting nominations at the Oscars.

While the United States leads with its 10 nominations, Australia and Norway have earned two nominations each, and Ireland has one, with actress Jessie Buckley receiving a nod for Best Actress for her portrayal in the historical drama *Hamnet*.

This year also sees a notable shift in diversity among the acting nominees, with four of the 20 spots going to non-white performers, up from three in 2025. However, the diversity remains lower than the record-setting figures of 2021, when non-white nominees accounted for nine of the 20 acting slots. The Best Supporting Actress category stands out for its inclusivity, with Mosaku and Teyana Taylor both being nominated. In contrast, all five nominees for Best Actress are white.

The Academy’s director nominations have maintained a gender disparity, with four male directors nominated alongside one female director, Chloe Zhao. Zhao, who won the Best Director Oscar for *Nomadland* in 2021, is nominated again for *Hamnet*.