Nikolaj Arcel to Direct Hans Christian Andersen Biopic ‘My Fairytale Life’

Acclaimed Danish filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel is set to direct a biopic about renowned author Hans Christian Andersen, titled My Fairytale Life, with TrustNordisk securing international sales ahead of next month’s European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin. Arcel, who most recently worked on The Promised Land (2023), will collaborate with Anders Thomas Jensen once again to write the screenplay.

The film will explore the life of Andersen, focusing on his early struggles and dreams of gaining fame as an artist, not as a writer of children’s fairytales. The narrative will capture Andersen’s pursuit of recognition within Denmark’s elite cultural circles, while he fought against being typecast as a children’s writer. The character of Andersen will be portrayed as a socially awkward outsider attempting to break through into the cultural establishment.

Production Details and Release Timeline

Currently in the financing stage, My Fairytale Life is gearing up for casting, with principal photography scheduled for late 2026. The film is being produced by Louise Vesth and Tine Mikkelsen for Zentropa Entertainments4, in co-production with Zentropa Berlin GmbH. The project also enjoys the support of several film bodies, including The Danish Film Institute Mark Scheme and FilmFyn, in collaboration with TV2 and Nordisk Film Distribution. In Denmark, the film will be distributed by Nordisk Film Distribution.

Arcel, whose past works include the critically acclaimed A Royal Affair (2012), has expressed a deep fascination with Andersen’s character. He commented on the paradox at the heart of Andersen’s life: the troubled genius who sought love and recognition from the wrong people while shaping the imagination of generations of children through his fairytales.

“The pursuit of happiness, both material and spiritual, is a recurring theme in my films,” said Arcel. “Andersen’s life is a poignant, humorous, and deeply contemporary story of a man who lived in constant fear of revealing his true self, despite inspiring the world with his creativity.”

My Fairytale Life will be Arcel’s seventh feature film, following a diverse range of projects, including A Royal Affair, which won the Silver Bear for Best Actor and Screenplay at the Berlin Film Festival and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.