Nija Charles, a Grammy winner, talks about writing songs with Beyoncé and Ariana Grande.

Nija Charles, who was nominated for two Grammys this year, told up about working with Beyoncé and Arianna Grande. Charles described the first time she saw Beyoncé in an interview with The Washington Post and avoided acting like a fan-girl.

Charles talked on her journey from aspiring composer to meeting music legends. “The first time I stepped into a writer’s meeting and lay eyes on Beyoncé, I thought I wouldn’t be able to breathe,” she told the site. “When I first met her, I immediately went into professional mode to avoid having a fan-girl moment,” she continued.

“‘Oh my God, did that just happen?’ I said as I returned to my hotel room. Is it true that I just met Beyoncé?'” Charles stated his opinion.

While on her way to the 2019 Grammys, Charles, who created songs for Beyoncé and Jay-“Everything Z’s Is Love” album, described how she received a flood of congratulatory texts on her phone. “Everything Is Love” took up the prize for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

“I could never have envisioned anything I wrote winning a Grammy at the time,” the 23-year-old songwriter stated. She went on to say, “I was really over the moon about it.”

When Charles arrived at the event, he found out that Cardi B’s album “Invasion of Privacy” had received the Best Rap Album prize. Charles co-wrote two of the album’s songs, “I Do” and “Ring,” earning her two Grammy nominations.

Charles reminisced about how ecstatic she was, stating, “‘Two in one night?’ I exclaimed. ‘I can’t believe what I’m hearing.’ After that, I went all out.” In addition to Beyoncé, the songwriter collaborated with Grande on the “Positions” music album, which is set to be released in 2020.

“Meeting Ariana for the first time is one of my fondest memories. She’s very amusing “Charles stated his opinion. “At a birthday party, we were writing ‘Positions.’ And we’d go outdoors to write a lyric, then come back inside to turn up. It was a lot of fun “Added the songwriter.

While Charles has collaborated with a variety of singers, she has found it difficult to work with male rappers because they prefer male songwriters to create for them.

“But I just kept pushing,” she explained, “even after I’d been told ‘No’ a thousand times.” “My mother fostered consistency in me and my younger sister, Zoe, as we grew up,” Charles remarked.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s single “Rain on Me,” which was released in May 2020, was also written by Charles. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.