Nicolle Wallace of ‘The View’ said being fired off the show was like being “broken up with.”

For season 18, MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace was a panelist on The View. Wallace was sacked after just one season after joining the famed table with other co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez, and Rosie O’Donnell. After learning she had been fired from a news article, the journalist later said that her dismissal felt “personal.”

Nicolle Wallace believed she was fired on “The View” because of “casting.”

Wallace said she “liked” being a part of The View panel in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Despite the fact that the daytime talk program is known for its fiery debates at the “Hot Topics” table, Wallace believed that her time on the show was quite quiet in compared to past seasons. Her dismissal had a negative impact on her.

Wallace commented in August 2020, “I think the problem was that it wasn’t contentious that season I was on.” “Being dismissed from a TV show where you thought you were exposing your soul feels personal because it is. It’s as if you’ve been dumped.”

In retrospect, the MSNBC host believes she was fired because she was the wrong match for The View.

“I suppose what I didn’t realize is: It really was a casting,” Wallace remarked, explaining that he had never worked in the entertainment industry. “They didn’t like the casting.”

The producers of ‘The View’ did not tell Nicolle Wallace the news in person.

When the network opted not to renew Wallace’s contract, the news was leaked to the public before she was notified.

Wallace claimed of ABC, “They never called me,” admitting that she learned of her own firing from the press. “The night [Variety’s] second story was published, they called my agent and said they’d like to consider me for a contributor job, as well as making me an offer at… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.