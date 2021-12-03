Nicole Kidman Was On The Verge Of Quitting ‘Being The Ricardos’ After Accepting The Lucille Ball Part.

Nicole Kidman recently revealed why she almost dropped out of the film “Being the Ricardos” after being cast in the role of Lucille Ball.

After the special premiere in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday, the 54-year-old spoke with Screen Actors Guild Award voters about it, revealing that she contacted director Aaron Sorkin an email to leave the job.

“‘I think I’m truly the incorrect person now,’ I wrote to Aaron in an e-mail. I know I said ‘yes,’ but I’m changing my mind.” Kidman recalled something. “‘You don’t get to say ‘no’ now!’ he said. He pushed me, and I’m delighted he did.” When Kidman’s casting for the role was announced, netizens were outraged because she isn’t known for her comedic timing and has instead played serious characters in films like “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and “Far and Away.” However, when asked about her preparation for Ball’s role, the actress stated, “”I started with the grape stomping,” she says, referring to the fifth-season episode “Lucy’s Italian Movie.” “And that was my way into her, and I loved doing it.” I had a lot of fun doing the clowning and everything of that “she continued.

In order to get into character, the 54-year-old actress worked with a “movement coach.”

“Because of her physicality, I worked with a movement coach as well,” she revealed. “She was a beautiful dancer with such a command of her body, and I’m a 5-foot-11 kind of gawky woman who isn’t used to, you know, she was a lovely dancer and had such a command of her body. As a result, I had to put in a lot of effort.” She stated how she worked on Ball’s unique voice and tested it with her husband, singer Keith Urban, when it came to the vocals.

“I started with the Lucy voice vocally, and it was terrible because it was so far out of reach,” she explained. “‘Oh my god,’ I exclaimed. And I’d do it for my husband, who is a musician and has an excellent ear, and he’d be like, ‘Hmmmm.’ It’s a little frightening.” This isn’t the first time Kidman has expressed concern about playing Ball.

She just went on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and discussed how terrified she was to play this role.

The film “Being the Ricardos,” based on the life of Lucille Ball, will hit theaters on December 10 and will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting December 21.