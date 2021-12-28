Nicole Kidman Talks ‘Being The Ricardos’ Replacement Cate Blanchett.

Nicole Kidman has spoken out about taking over for Cate Blanchett as the lead in “Being the Ricardos.”

Kidman, 54, plays Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s new biographical drama, which follows the famed comedian’s tumultuous personal and professional relationship with husband Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) during a production week on the set of their hit sitcom “I Love Lucy.”

After Blanchett fell out of talks to play Ball in the Amazon Studios film owing to schedule difficulties, Kidman was cast in the role. After being asked about replacing a fellow Australian actress in a recent interview with The New York Times, Kidman shared the industry ethic she holds about casting.

“I feel like we’ve all made a sacred deal that whoever gets something, that’s where it’s supposed to land,” Kidman added.

Lucie Arnaz, Arnaz and Ball’s daughter, who worked as an executive producer on “Being the Ricardos,” said she was “devastated” when she learned that Blanchett would no longer be able to work on the project.

“We lost her because it took too long.” She told the New York Times, “I was horrified.”

After Blanchett dropped out of the film, Lucie claimed that she had a difficult time finding the proper actor to play her mother in the biopic. “None of them pleased me. It was always something along the lines of, “Who’s the flavor of the month?” “Who’s got the hottest movie right now?” she inquired.

Lucie was fascinated when the name of the “Moulin Rouge” star came up as a possibility. “I thought that was a brilliant idea – only Australian actresses should be considered!” she joked.

Kidman, for one, was well aware of the strong reaction to her casting when it was first announced. “I don’t use the internet and I don’t Google myself.” “However, things do get through,” the actress explained.

Kidman earlier stated that playing Ball was difficult for her because it was beyond of her “comfort zone.”

Lucie, on the other hand, was full of praise for Kidman, calling her “amazing” in the role.

Lucie claimed to Palm Springs Life magazine in August that she’d seen the first two days of the biography, which showed Kidman as Ball in the late 1930s and early 1940s, when she “wasn’t Lucy of Lucy Ricardo renown yet.”

"It was a little unusual." And I know she meant it, so it could feel different," Lucie remarked of Kidman's performance. "However, what she achieved was incredible." She has it.