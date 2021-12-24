Nicole Kidman Slams Hollywood Ageism Once More: ‘At Around 40, You’re Done.’

Nicole Kidman has spoken out against ageism in the film industry.

While speaking with Dujor about her new film “Being the Ricardos,” the 54-year-old performer discussed how she was turned down for roles because of her age. “As a female performer, around the age of 40, there’s a consensus in the industry that you’re done,” she told the site.

Despite the fact that no one notified her she was being passed over for a position due of her age, she stated it was a no-brainer for her. “I’ve never sat in a chair and heard someone say, ‘You’re past your due date,’ but I’ve had situations where you’re turned down and the door is shut in your face,” she added. “It’s certainly shifting and evolving.” The actress went on to say that as an actress, “you have to have a thick skin.” Kidman, who plays Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos,” told Today earlier this month that one sequence in the movie struck a chord with her. “There’s a scenario where they tell you, ‘You’re 39, and that’s it.'” ‘It’s almost over for you,’ she reflected. “I understand how you feel. That was a bit of a problem for me. And I thought to myself, “OK.” The same way that television opened a door for her, it also opened a door for me. “Gosh, it’s kind of… I know that sensation extremely deeply,” I said around the same age. This isn’t the first time Kidman has spoken up about the issue. According to ABC News, she spoke out against ageism and sexism in Hollywood at her SAG Award acceptance speech in 2018, before praising the business for becoming more accepting of women over 40.

“I want to thank you all for your trailblazing performances throughout your careers, and how fantastic it is that our careers can now last beyond 40 years,” she said at the time. “We were really washed up by this stage in our lives twenty years ago, but that’s not the situation anymore.”

“We’ve demonstrated, and these actresses and so many more are proving, that we are potent, powerful, and viable,” Kidman said, to a standing ovation.