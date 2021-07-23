Nicole Kidman Shows Off Her Short Hair on the Set of Apple TV+’s ‘Roar’

Nicole Kidman showed off her new hair in a photo from the set of her upcoming Apple TV+ series “Roar.”

The 54-year-old actress wore a blue sweater and flaunted her short hairstyle in the photo, which she shared on Instagram on Wednesday evening. She displayed her right profile to the camera by raising her left hand and pointing to the sky.

A few crew personnel might be seen in the background. A rainbow could also be seen in the snap.

In the caption, the actress wrote, “On set,” adding a rainbow emoji and the hashtags #Roar and #FemaleFilmmakers.

Vanessa Hudgens of “High School Musical” liked the photo, while singer Lesley Chiang added, “WORK IT, QUEEN.” “Hope to see you in Hong Kong soon.” Poorna Jagannathan, an actress, also commented on the photo, adding, “Wow.”

Fans were quick to notice Kidman’s new hairstyle and express their displeasure with it.

“You let them cut your amazing hair???,” one fan remarked. I’m hoping it’s a wig, but you’re still stunning.” Another fan wondered, “What is going on with the hair? I’m worried.”

“This is awe-inspiring and breathtaking!!! “Get off my Queen,” remarked another fan.

The series was confirmed in March after Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, and Alison Brie joined Apple TV+.

“Roar,” based on Cecelia Ahern’s short story collection of the same name, was created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. The season is made up of eight episodes, each narrated from the perspective of a woman. Endeavor Content is in charge of the show’s production.

Aside from “Roar,” the actress is working on “Being the Ricardos,” a biopic about the relationship between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz from “I Love Lucy.”

J. K. Simmons, Jake Lacy, Tony Hale, Javier Bardem, and Nina Arianda star in the highly anticipated film, which is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.

Kidman will also star in the April 8, 2022 premiere of the historical thriller movie “The Northman.” In addition to Alexander Skarsgrd, Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk, Willem Dafoe, and Claes Bang, the film is directed by Robert Eggers and stars Alexander Skarsgrd, Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk, Willem Dafoe, and Claes Bang.

On a personal note, Kidman and her husband Keith Urban have two children, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.