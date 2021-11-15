Nicole Kidman Reveals Her ‘Obsession’ While Recreating ‘I Love Lucy’ Scenes in ‘Being The Ricardos.’

Nicole Kidman discussed her next film “Being the Ricardos” and her preoccupation with replicating a perfect sequence from the sitcom “I Love Lucy.”

Kidman stated that she studied the dancing motions to ensure that they were accurate, as seen in season 5’s “Lucy’s Italian Movie.”

“I studied and learned them,” the 54-year-old actress revealed at a Q&A session held following the film’s screening in Los Angeles over the weekend. People remarked, “It got into my body and my memory.”

“Everything was an obsession of mine to get it absolutely right,” she explained. “It was [writer/director Aaron Sorkin’s] idea,” she says.