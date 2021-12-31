Nicole Kidman gets enraged by a’sexist’ question about her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

When Tom Cruise was referenced during Nicole Kidman’s latest interview, she became enraged.

Kidman, 54, sat down with The Guardian for an interview to promote her new film “Being the Ricardos,” directed by Aaron Sorkin. The documentary recounts Lucille Ball’s marriage to Desi Arnaz, the star of “I Love Lucy.” She plays Ball opposite Arnaz, played by Javier Bardem.

“It’s about a love and creative partnership that isn’t working well. However, it has resulted in some exceptional events. And I adore it. I like that it doesn’t have a nice conclusion “Kidman had this to say about the film.

She went on to explain, “The message of this film is that you can make an incredible love grow while also leaving traces of it that will last forever. Yeah, that’s quite lovely. You can’t make people behave the way you want them to, and you’ll occasionally fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the one with whom you’ll spend the rest of your life. And I believe all of this is incredibly relatable.” The star of “Big Little Lies” also discussed having or not having children, as well as being in love but not ending up together. The journalist then questioned her whether that was her way of talking about her ex-husband, Cruise, with “exquisite care.” The actress is said to have choked and shot down the interviewer.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no Certainly not. No. That was, after all, so long ago that it isn’t relevant in this discussion. As a result, “Kidman remarked.

Kidman became “mad” at that point, according to the interviewer, since she thought the question was “sexist.”

“I, too, would like not to be pigeonholed in this way. It almost feels sexist to me, because I’m not sure someone would say something like that to a man. ‘Give me my life,’ you say at some time. ‘In and of itself,’ “Kidman remarked.

From 1990 through 2001, Kidman and Cruise were married. They have a 29-year-old daughter, Isabelle, and a 26-year-old son, Connor. In 2006, the “Undoing” actress married country singer Keith Urban.

Kidman stepped in for Cate Blanchett in “Being the Ricardos” because the latter was unable to do so owing to a scheduling conflict. The actress stated that Blanchett’s previous involvement in the film did not bother her.

“I feel like we’ve all made a sacred deal that whoever gets something, that’s where it’s supposed to land,” Kidman added.

Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, Clark Gregg, Linda Lavin, and Jake Lacy also star in “Being the Ricardos.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.