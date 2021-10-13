Nicole Brown’s Sister Says Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ OJ Simpson Jokes Were ‘Beyond Inappropriate.’

According to a story, a member of Nicole Brown Simpson’s family has criticized Kim Kardashian’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting stint.

Tanya Brown, Nicole’s 50-year-old sister, was offended by the reality star’s remarks about O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted of two counts of murder in the 1994 fatal stabbings of his ex-wife Nicole and Ron Goldman, according to TMZ.

Tanya told the source that the jokes about her sibling’s murder in Kardashian’s “SNL” opening monologue were “disgusting” and “beyond inappropriate and cruel” after Saturday’s episode aired.

According to the newspaper, Tanya also stated that the statements about Nicole’s situation were “in poor taste” and that her sister’s death should not be treated as a joke. Tanya is now doubting how much the Kardashian-Jenner family cared for her late sister, according to the outlet.

Tanya allegedly claimed that Kardashian, whose mother Kris Jenner was a close friend of Nicole’s, should have declined to do the jokes since she assumed they were written by “SNL’s” writers.

Tanya told TMZ that she stormed out of a scheduled appearance on “The Meredith Vieira Show” when she was notified at the last minute that jurors from the murder trial would be on the show as well.

Nicole, 35, and her companion, 25-year-old restaurant waiter Goldman, were assassinated outside their house in Brentwood, Los Angeles, in June 1994.

Due to substantial evidence against him and a history of domestic abuse toward his ex-wife, Simpson became the prime suspect in her murder. In October 1995, he was found not guilty of all charges.

According to Page Six, the Kardashians have stated publicly that the lawsuit strained their relationship with their parents at the time. Jenner sat on the Brown family’s side during Simpson’s trial for Nicole’s death, while Kim’s father, attorney Robert Kardashian, was on Simpson’s defense team.

Kim, on the other hand, noted during her opening monologue on Saturday, "My father had and continues to have a huge influence on him. I credit him with enlightening me about racial injustice. He was the individual who introduced me to my first Black person. Do you want to take an attempt at guessing who it was?" She went on to say, "I know it's strange to recall the first Black person you met, but O.J. leaves an imprint, whether it's a few or none at all. I'm still unsure."