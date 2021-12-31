Nicolas Cage explains why he prefers to be referred to as a “thespian” rather than a “actor.”

Nicolas Cage has claimed that he prefers to be referred to as a “thespian” rather than an actor because he does not want to be associated with being a “great liar.”

“For me, it always implies, ‘Oh, he’s a wonderful actor, therefore he’s a fantastic liar,’ therefore at the risk of sounding like a pretentious a****le, I like the word ‘thespian,'” the Academy Award winner remarked on Variety’s Award Circuit Podcast on Thursday.

Cage went on to explain how the term relates to your heart, imagination, dreams, and memories, as well as how it aids communication with the audience.

“Because thespian means you’re going into your heart, or your imagination, or your memories, or your fantasies,” he added, “and you’re bringing something back to communicate with the audience.”

The 57-year-old actor also discussed his distinct acting technique and stated why he is not “over the top” in his performance. “Well, when people say that [over the top], I tell them, ‘You tell me where the top is, and I’ll tell you if I’m over it.'” He stated how his aunt, actress Talia Shire, told him that “Naturalism” is a style. “I was also a huge believer in art synchronicity,” he continued, “and that what you could do with one art form, you could do with another.”

“You know, you can get abstract, photorealistic, or impressionistic in painting, so why not try that with cinema performance?” The star of “National Treasure” kept going.

Cage mentioned Konstantin Stanislavski, a Russian theatrical practitioner, and stated that he once declared the “worst thing an actor can do is imitate,” and that as a “bit of a rebel,” he wanted to defy that rule.

“So I tried a Warhol-like approach to the Sailor Ripley figure with “Wild at Heart,” he stated. “I was playing with what I would like to term Western Kabuki or a more Baroque or operatic style of cinema performance in films like “Prisoners of the Ghost Land” or even “Face/Off” or “Vampire’s Kiss.” “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” “The Retirement Plan,” “The Old Way,” “Butcher’s Crossing,” and “Renfield” are among Cage’s upcoming films.