Nicolas Cage Clarifies His Role As Joe Exotic In Amazon’s “Tiger King” Project

Fans may not get to watch Nicolas Cage in the role of the “Tiger King” after all.

In a recent interview, Cage announced that he is no longer attached to the part of Joe Exotic in Amazon’s scripted series about the Oklahoma zookeeper-turned-convicted felon. With his confirmation, the Oscar winner seemed to imply that the entire project has been put on hold for the time being.

Cage told Variety, “We should clarify the record.” “I read two fantastic screenplays, both of which I thought were excellent, but I believe Amazon finally decided that the content had become past tense due to the length of time it took to come together. They thought it was lightning in a bottle at one point, but that feeling has faded into the distance and is no longer relevant.”

The project, which was developed by Imagine and CBS Studios and inspired by the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness,” may be sold to other outlets, according to unidentified “sources close to the issue.”

Amazon has remained tight-lipped about the progress of its “Tiger King” project.

Peacock, in addition to Amazon, has announced its own original true-crime series based on “Tiger King.” According to Entertainment Tonight, John Cameron Mitchell, Kate McKinnon, and Kyle MacLachlan are scheduled to star in the limited series, currently named “Joe Exotic.”

While Exotic would have been an excellent fit for Cage, the actor still has a number of projects in the works, including Tom Gormican’s “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” in which he plays a fictionalized version of himself. As part of a sophisticated CIA sting operation, Cage plays a cash-strapped actor who agrees to make paid appearances at a billionaire’s super fan’s birthday party.

The star of “Leaving Las Vegas” said that he was unsure about embarking on the movie.

“It was extremely terrible, and I’m one of those people who believes that if there’s anything that terrifies you or that you’re terrified of, as long as it doesn’t hurt you or someone else, you should reach out to it,” he told Variety.

Cage continued, “I’d never done a meta movie about myself before.” “However, [the persona]isn’t me. It’s Tom’s version of myself, which is a panic-stricken, hyperactive version of Nicolas Cage or Nic Cage or. Brief News from Washington Newsday.