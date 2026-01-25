Nicola Peltz’s Role in Beckham Family Feud Draws Criticism

The ongoing feud within the Beckham family has escalated following Brooklyn Beckham’s controversial public statements about his parents. The rift, which has captured widespread attention, now involves Brooklyn’s wife, actress Nicola Peltz, with critics accusing her of having a “warped view of life” shaped by her immense wealth and influence.

Nicola, the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, has found herself at the center of the dispute between her husband and his family. This conflict erupted after Brooklyn posted a bombshell statement on Instagram on January 19, claiming that his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, prioritized their “Brand Beckham” over family matters. He further alleged that his parents had tried to damage his relationship with Peltz, accusing his mother of attempting to “hijack” his wedding day.

Wealth and Power Accusations

In the wake of Brooklyn’s allegations, an insider close to the Beckham family has suggested that Nicola’s upbringing in a world of extreme wealth has distorted her perspective. According to the source, Nicola’s view of life and others has been tainted by her background, where everything and everyone is viewed as disposable. “If you have grown up like that, your whole view of life and other people is so warped,” the insider claimed, adding that such wealth leads to a mindset where dissatisfaction leads to discarding people and situations that are not immediately gratifying.

Despite these accusations, Brooklyn has shown no signs of distancing himself from his wife. In fact, the aspiring chef, who has been under the public eye since his birth in 1999, has expressed his commitment to Nicola by covering his body with multiple tattoos dedicated to her, including tributes to her eyes and their wedding vows. These permanent marks underscore his deep devotion to her despite the ongoing family tension.

Amid the controversy, Brooklyn has reportedly stepped back from social media. He is said to be “lying low” and avoiding any potential responses from his family while taking a break from public platforms. The Mirror reported that Brooklyn will not seek any reactions to his recent statements and is instead focusing on his private life.

Wedding Footage Fuels Further Drama

The family drama has also sparked a social media debate about the couple’s 2022 wedding. Fans have urged Brooklyn to release footage from the event, particularly a moment with his mother, Victoria Beckham, that Brooklyn claims left him feeling “uncomfortable” and “humiliated.” According to Brooklyn, the interaction, which allegedly involved Victoria putting her arms around him and “grinding” on him during a stage appearance, added to his discomfort on what was supposed to be a special day.

These claims have divided public opinion and increased calls for Brooklyn to make the controversial footage public. It has also been revealed that Brooklyn and Nicola hold exclusive rights to all wedding footage. Guests at the ceremony were required to surrender their personal devices upon arrival, with retro flip phones distributed for taking photos. This strict control over the event’s documentation adds another layer of intrigue to the ongoing family dispute.