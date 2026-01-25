Nicola Peltz Faces Criticism as Ex’s Sister Responds to Brooklyn’s Statement

Alana Hadid, the sister of Nicola Peltz’s ex-boyfriend Anwar Hadid, has launched a scathing attack on the actress following Brooklyn Beckham’s bombshell statement earlier this week. While Brooklyn announced that he has “no desire to reconcile” with his parents, Alana has disputed Peltz’s call for privacy, accusing her of being “fame hungry.”

Before her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz was in a relationship with Anwar Hadid, the brother of supermodels Bella and Gigi. Their relationship lasted from 2016 to 2018, but it appears that Alana has never been fond of Nicola, especially during their time together. On social media, Alana mocked Brooklyn’s plea for privacy, instead accusing Peltz of seeking fame for years.

The Fallout Over Brooklyn’s Statement

Brooklyn Beckham’s statement on January 19 sent shockwaves through the family, revealing tensions with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham. Brooklyn claimed his parents had attempted to “ruin” his relationship with Peltz even before their wedding, adding, “I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.” Brooklyn concluded his message by stating that he and his wife were focused on peace, privacy, and happiness for their future family, not “image, press, or manipulation.”

However, Alana Hadid was quick to respond to Brooklyn’s statement. Commenting on photographer Eli Rezkallah’s post, which questioned the hypocrisy of ending a lengthy rant with a desire for privacy, Alana wrote: “Right and that girl doesn’t want privacy she’s been trying to be famous for a decade.”

The Hadid family’s issues with Peltz go back to when she was dating Anwar. Reports suggest that Anwar distanced himself from his family during his relationship with Nicola, leading to strained ties. This pattern appears to be repeating itself with Brooklyn. Nicola was seen attending red carpet events with Anwar and his family, but tensions escalated due to the age difference between the two. At 22, Nicola was four years older than Anwar, which reportedly caused discomfort within his family, particularly with his mother, Yolanda Hadid.

As Nicola and Anwar’s relationship ended in 2018, Peltz unfollowed the entire Hadid family on social media, though some sources claimed that this was simply a natural consequence of the breakup, with no ill will between the families. At the time, Peltz spoke highly of Anwar and his family, describing them as “feminine, strong girls” and calling Anwar an “angel.” She also praised Gigi and Bella Hadid as “so, so sweet.”

Team Brooklyn or Team Victoria?

The fallout has sparked widespread debate among public figures about which side to take. Comedian Katherine Ryan voiced her support for Victoria and David Beckham, criticizing Brooklyn for not understanding the privileges that come with being part of such a well-established family. She remarked, “As a parent, and as someone who has been a s***** young person, I think Brooklyn Beckham needs to grow up a little bit.” Ryan emphasized that Brooklyn’s upbringing within a “royal family” had given him significant advantages.

On the other hand, Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend, Tallia Storm, sided with him. She praised him for finally standing up for himself, saying, “I think he’s just had enough. I am 100 percent Team Brooklyn.” Storm also expressed admiration for Brooklyn’s decision to take back his power after years of living in the shadow of the Beckham family.