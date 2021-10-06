Nicki Minaj’s Son’s First Birthday Is Celebrated With A “Kung Fu Panda” Theme [Photos].

Nicki Minaj, a Trinidadian artist and “proud” mother, posted images of her kid, “Papa Bear,” from his first birthday party on Instagram on Tuesday.

Minaj, who gave birth to the child with her husband Kenneth Petty, captioned the image with a series of photos and stated that she will “never stop loving” her son.

In the caption, she wrote, “On September 30th, you turned one.” “PapaBear, Mama is extremely proud of you. You’re the best boy in the entire universe. I’m not sure what I did to earn your respect, but God bless you, son. Mommy and Daddy will always love you. #KungFuPanda.”

The first two photographs show Minaj and Petty holding the baby boy at the entrance to the celebration, which was decorated with Kung Fu Panda-themed cutouts and balloons and welcomed attendees with a giant sign that said, “Papa Bear First Birthday.”

Petty wore a t-shirt and blue trousers to the celebration, while Minaj chose a bright outfit. The artist is photographed with her son in the next two images. She sat next to Papa Bear while making him stand on the ground. Petty was seen hugging the young one in the last snap, and they were both looking at the camera.

The 38-year-old musician also released another video of her son, which had both fresh and old footage. The small kid can be seen playing with a baby powder bottle in the first video, while he is wrapped in a brown blanket and smiling for the camera in the second.

In the following videos, Papa Bear can be seen attempting to walk while being supported by his father. There were also two videos of him when he was only a few months old.

Minaj later shared more photographs of her guests having a wonderful time in another post. “Thank you for inviting us,” singer Brandy said in a comment on the page. We wished we could have attended. Papa Bear, have a wonderful birthday.”

The rapper also shared a separate video flaunting the entire theme-based birthday party including the entrance with Kung Fu Panda characters, the food setup and the birthday cake that consisted of Chinese letters with a monkey (as shown in the animated movie).

And finally, Minaj shared another post featuring all the kids that attended her child’s birthday party and noted in the caption that the activities included “face painting, making balloons, making headbands, bouncy house, photo booth, etc.”

