Nicki Minaj’s husband could be sentenced to ten years in prison for a mistake on the sex offender registry.

Nicki Minaj’s spouse has pleaded guilty in California to failing to register as a sex offender. Kenneth “Zoo” Petty told the judge during a Zoom hearing with the United States District Court for the Central District of California on Thursday that he entered the plea agreement voluntarily.

Petty, who wore a black suit and sat next to his counsel during the virtual session, may face a maximum term of ten years in jail and a lifetime of supervised release for the sex offender registration blunder, according to court filings.

His indictment stems from his failing to register as a sex offender after relocating to California in 2019, the same year he married Minaj.

Because he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old in 1995, Petty is forced to register as a sex offender in California. At the time, he was sentenced to 18 to 54 months in prison. He was a level two registered offender in New York before relocating to California, putting him in the category of “moderate risk of repeat crime.”

In March 2020, he was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in California. He pleaded not guilty and posted $100,000 bail at the time. On Nov. 15, 2019, the Beverly Hills Police Department pulled him over after discovering he was a registered sex offender in New York but not in his present residence in California.

Jennifer Hough, one of his claimed rape victims, filed charges against him and Minaj in August, alleging that the duo tried to scare her into recanting her rape accusation. The lawsuit also accuses the couple of causing the woman intentional emotional distress by promising her up to $500,000 if she recants her statements.

“If I lie today and say that I lied before, you know what that does?” Hough said in an interview with The New York Times last month. Do you have any idea what that will say to my two little daughters, or even my sons?”

Petty’s sentencing hearing for failing to register is set for January 24, 2022. He could face a maximum of ten years in federal prison, a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, or double the gross loss caused by the offense.