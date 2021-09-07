Nicki Minaj Spends Time With Her Husband, Rihanna, And A$AP Rocky [Videos].

Over the weekend, Nicki Minaj spent time with her husband Kenneth Petty and their baby, as well as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

On Monday, the 38-year-old Trinidadian rapper shared a series of photographs and videos on Instagram. Minaj was seen recording a selfie video with Rihanna while posing for the camera in one of the pictures.

In the video, she stated, “Caribbean things, you know what I’m saying?” The rapper can be seen posing with Rihanna’s niece, Majesty, in the second video of the same post, before Rihanna enters the frame from behind to record the two on her phone.

“#ChunRih & My baby Majesty (the barbz adore u more

Minaj had previously posted two photographs of herself on a couch with her husband Petty, Rihanna, and Rocky. The tiny one was wearing a black t-shirt with the words “Burberry London England” on it and was sitting in Minaj’s lap.

Petty was dressed in a denim jacket, blue sports shoes, and shorts in the snap. Rocky, on the other hand, donned sparkling black slacks and a basic white t-shirt, while Minaj matched her black ensemble with Rihanna.

“#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn

Minaj uploaded a few photographs and videos from the same hangout session on Sunday, but she didn’t name Rihanna or Rocky.

At the end of the post, she included three images of herself posing in front of the camera in the body-hugging black dress, as well as a dancing video.

In the caption, she added, “Swipe for a surprise.” “If glam ain’t hyping u up like this at 4 a.m., then dancing to @pamputtae.”

On the work front, Rihanna and Minaj were last seen together in the music video for Minaj’s album “Pink Friday,” “Fly,” which was released in 2011.

Rihanna is now filming a documentary, which is currently in post-production, while Minaj is working on an untitled documentary series. Rocky was most recently seen in Nicki Minaj’s 2019 music video “Megatron,” and Petty was most recently seen at the “Rolling Loud – Miami” event.