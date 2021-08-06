Nicki Minaj Rebuts Jessie J’s Statement Regarding How She Got On ‘Bang Bang’

Nicki Minaj has responded to Jessie J’s recent comments regarding how she wound up on the 2014 chart-topping song “Bang Bang.” After Jessie J hinted in an interview that Minaj had requested to be a part of the single, Minaj took to Twitter to clarify that was not the case.

Jessie J stated in a Glamour article released Thursday that Nicki approached her about contributing to “Bang Bang” after she and Ariana Grande discussed working on the tune. “Max Martin wrote ‘Bang Bang,’ and Ariana and I both loved it,” Jessie J explained in the interview.

“We simply said, ‘Why do not we do it together?’ Thus, Ariana stayed on the second verse while I recorded the first, and Nicki heard it in the studio and immediately said, ‘I have got to hop on this.’ We did not approach her and ask; she expressed an interest in doing so during the interview.

Minaj responded to Twitter in response to Jessie J’s remarks, sharing her account of the song’s beginnings. “@JessieJ Babe I did not hear the song and asked to be added to it,” she wrote. “The label asked me to be a part of it and compensated me. How would I have been able to hear the song?”

“Chiiille, who am I if not the song monitor? Chile, are you snooping around for songs? This was also recently stated by another musician. You have to come to a halt. She concluded in her tweet, “LoveU.”

The singer added that she had no ill will toward Jessie J, stating that she wishes she could have been a part of her 2011 single “Do It Like a Dude.”

“Chi, but the worst part is that no one has ever asked me to perform ‘like a dude,’ and I have been obsessed with that song since the minute I heard it,” she wrote. “I was doing promotional work in the United Kingdom and overheard it on the radio. It was co-written by my artist Parker. I would have jumped on that 1 in search of some pickle juice.”

Minaj, Jessie J, and Grande all contributed vocals to “Bang Bang.” It was a song from Jessie J’s “Sweet Talker” album, which was also included in Ariana Grande’s “My Everything” deluxe edition.