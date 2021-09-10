Nicki Minaj Postpones Her MTV Video Music Awards Performance, Saying, “I’ll Explain Why Another Day.”

Nicki Minaj will not be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards this year.

While responding to a fan on Twitter on Thursday, the rapper announced that she had “dropped out” of a possible performance at the annual awards presentation.

The fan wrote, “Are you performing at the VMAs??????.”

“I simply pulled out,” Minaj said, despite the fact that she had not been named as a performer at the 2021 VMAs. I’ll tell you why another time.”

She went on to thank the show’s organizers, especially producer Bruce Gilmer, for their efforts. “However, I adore those MTV guys. Thank you very much, Bruce. I adore you to death. We’ll be there next year, baby,” she continued.

In the comments section, a lot of admirers expressed their dissatisfaction, with one commenting, “Nicki, do you know the last time we received a performance of you was approximately 2 to 3 years ago?”

“Nicki!!! [Right now], I’m about to f—ing cry. Why would you do something like this? Another said, “We haven’t seen you perform since 2019.”

Others expressed excitement for Minaj’s upcoming album.

“Awww, I’m sure you had a good reason for leaving. I can’t wait to see what happens next. “How much longer until we get something?” a supporter wrote

MTV has yet to respond to Minaj’s comments. According to Entertainment Tonight, she has not yet been verified or publicized as a performer.

The announcement of Minaj’s absence came only days after Lorde announced that she will not be performing at the event.

Lorde will no longer be able to perform at this year’s concert due to a change in production aspects. Lorde is one of our favorite artists, and we can’t wait to see her perform on the VMA stage in the future!” The VMAs sent out a tweet earlier this month.

Some social media users proposed that the organizers invite Normani at the time.

“It’s very sad… Anyway, REPLACE WITH NORMANI,” said one fan at the time. Another person wrote, “Then let Normani perform.”

The Fifth Harmony singer will perform her current single, “Wild Side,” at the VMAs, according to MTV. Fans’ pleas appeared to have reached the VMAs, as MTV confirmed Thursday.

Normani’s previous appearance at the VMAs was in 2019, when she performed a cover of her track “Motivation.” She also won her first Moonperson that year for “Waves” with 6lack, for Best R&B.

The 2021 VMAs will be broadcast live from New York City’s Barclays Center on Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT.