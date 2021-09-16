Nicki Minaj is being chastised by experts for claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine causes swollen testicles.

On Monday, Minaj, who has 22.6 million Twitter followers, revealed that his Trinidadian cousin refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine because it could induce impotence in men.

“My cousin in Trinidad would not have the vaccine because his friend received it and became impotent as a result. His testicles swelled up. “His pal was about to marry, and now the girl has called off the wedding,” Minaj wrote. “So just pray about it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision rather than feeling pressured.”

The tweet, which had over 23,000 retweets as of Wednesday night, sparked outrage from government health officials and experts throughout the world, including White House infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who asked the rapper to “think twice” before distributing vaccine disinformation.

When asked if any of the US-approved vaccines harmed fertility in men or women, Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday, “There is no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanical reason to anticipate that it would happen.”

“There is a lot of misinformation out there, particularly on social media, and the only way we know to combat it is to supply a lot of right information,” he continued. “I don’t hold her responsible for anything, but she should think twice about spreading false information.”

Minaj’s assertions were not “evidence-based,” according to Dr. Amanda Adeleye of UChicago Medicine, who specializes in reproductive medicine and infertility therapies.

“I noticed the tweets,” says the author. As a musician, I admire Nicki Minaj. She has a fantastic musical mind, but the comments disappointed her, she told ABC 7 Chicago.

Health officials in Trinidad, where the rapper was born, also turned to social media to refute the musician’s allegation. They also blasted Minaj, claiming that her tweet led the Ministry of Health on a wild goose chase in pursuit of the man she claimed became impotent after receiving the vaccine.

In a news conference, Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago’s health minister, said, “As far as we know at this point in time, there has been no such recorded either side effect or adverse occurrence.” “What’s awful is that it took us all day yesterday to hunt down because we take all of these reports seriously, whether they’re on social media or not. Brief News from Washington Newsday.