Nickelodeon is being chastised by JoJo Siwa for treating her like a “brand.”

On social media, JoJo Siwa criticized Nickelodeon for allegedly refusing to let her play her own music in D.R.E.A.M. The Tour.

Nickelodeon was chastised by the 18-year-old actress on Twitter on Tuesday night. According to her, the channel forbade her from performing songs from her musical film “The J Team,” which premiered exclusively on Paramount+ in July, during her 37-city D.R.E.A.M. The Tour concert tour, which kicks up in January.

“In January, I’ll be on tour. My film musical (with six new original songs) was just released… Nickelodeon informed me today that I am not permitted to sing or incorporate any of the film’s music into my show. This is MY music, MY voice, and MY words. “Does this seem reasonable?” Siwa sent out a tweet.

“There’s no reason why this piece of music shouldn’t be included. Working for a firm as a real person treated as a brand is enjoyable until it isn’t,” she continued.

Siwa’s comments drew a lot of attention on Twitter. Many of them pushed her to fight for her rights and speak up for herself. Some people also inquired if her problem was addressed in the contract.

“No.

When Nickelodeon tells you that you can’t perform or include any of your film’s songs into your show. That isn’t even close to being fair. Your songs, your voice, and your writing are all yours. “#ISTANDWITHJOJO,” wrote one fan.

“Take a look at Taylor Swift’s situation. Fight it and get the help of your legal team,” one person advised.

Another commenter stated that she couldn’t respond to Siwa’s issue until she saw her contract. The netizen, on the other hand, left words of encouragement for the rising star.

“The entertainment industry is known for exploiting its employees. You have a gift and will outperform them. Have faith in yourself! @DanceMoms,” wrote TheCsar.

Meanwhile, some accused Siwa, claiming she didn’t read her Nickelodeon contract. Others told her to go over her contract with a fine tooth comb.

“Welcome to ADULT CORPORATIONS and the real world. I have some [good]news for you. @Nickelodeon PAID YOU TO DO THE JOB, SO YOU OWN NOTHING. They own the material and are free to do anything they want with it. One person wrote, “Next time, ask mommy to read the contract for you before you sign it.”

“Welcome to the real world,” says the narrator. You didn’t have to sign, and you didn’t have to read your contacts better the following time,” a different user noted.

"Many sign their paintings away for the money," said a third user. Nickelodeon, the netizen concluded, most likely paid for Siwa's recordings and promoted her tour.