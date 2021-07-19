Nick Jonas Sends A Cute Throwback Photo To Priyanka Chopra On Her Birthday

Nick Jonas gushed over Priyanka Chopra’s Indian costume while celebrating her 39th birthday on Sunday evening.

Jonas, 28, shared two stunning photographs of his wife on Instagram. The winner of the Miss World 2000 competition looked stunning in a pink sari as she posed in a park in the first photo. She accessorized her ensemble with a platinum wristwatch and pink see-through sunglasses.

Jonas shared Chopra’s throwback photo from when she was a young kid, in which she wore a similar pink sari. “Happy birthday, my love,” the “Camp Rock” star said in the caption. You are deserving of all the joy in the world. Every day, including today. With a heart emoji, I say, “I love you.”

On the other hand, on Sunday, the actress shared two bikini images on Instagram, which actress Halle Berry loved. Chopra is presently filming her new Amazon Prime series “Citadel” in London, while Jonas is working on the TV series “Jersey Boys” in the United States.

Chopra’s birthday was a few days ago, and the singer tweeted a flashback shot of him and the actress smiling together at Cannes in 2019.

Jonas tweeted a romantic selfie of him and the actress looking into one other’s eyes earlier this month. “Her. That is all there is to it. That concludes the article. With a heart emoji, I said, “Missing my [love].” “I miss u, my love,” Chopra wrote in response to the post in the comments section.

Chopra published her book, “Unfinished,” earlier this year. Chopra discussed her memoir and the age gap between her and Jonas in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“When Nick texted me, I honestly didn’t take it seriously. She told Today, “When I was 35, I was like, ‘I want to get married, I want to have kids.'” “He’s in his twenties; I’m not sure if that’s something he’d want to do. For a while, I did it to myself until I actually went out with him.”

“He’s such a confident man, so sensible, so enthusiastic about my accomplishments and dreams,” she continued. “He provides me with such a true cooperation in whatever we do together. Because it was my mother’s marriage, I genuinely believe she manifested him.”

Chopra will next be seen in “The Matrix 4,” which is set to hit theaters on December 16.