Nick Jonas Grabs A ‘Snack’ As Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Bikini Body

Priyanka Chopra shared a PDA-filled selfie of herself and her husband Nick Jonas on Instagram on Sunday evening.

The 39-year-old actress was seen in the photo flaunting her bikini physique, while the 28-year-old musician had a sly grin on his face as he used a fork and a butterknife on her butt cheek.

“Snack _,” the actress captioned the photo.

Fans and celebrities reacted positively to the couple’s adorable photo.

While popular couple Sumit and Jenny from “90 Day Fiance” appreciated the photo, Chopra’s younger sister, Indian actress Parineeti Chopra, said, “Jeej!” Didi, Mimi! What’s up, the family’s on Instagram ***Tries to tap the like button with closed eyes.”

Chef Sami Udell just used the laughing emoji in one response and wrote, “Favorite image ever” in another. In the comments, actor Jay Armstrong Johnson wrote, “Lol,” and actress Aabha Paul added a laughing emoji.

Chopra flaunted her bikini physique in another snap on the same day. She was wearing a red bottom and a black bra in this photo. Her ensemble was finished by a pair of white-framed sunglasses.

“Sundays like these tho…,” she captioned the photo. “Yummy,” Jonas commented in the comments section.

On the job front, Chopra announced earlier this month on Instagram that her upcoming film “Jee Le Zaraa,” starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, will mark her comeback to Bollywood.

She added that the film will be directed by an all-female cast because there aren’t many “female multi-starrers” in Bollywood.

Farhan Akhtar, an Indian actor and director, will direct the film, which will concentrate around a female road trip. The actress’s most recent film was “The White Tiger,” a Netflix thriller released on January 6, 2021.

She’ll next be seen in “The Matrix: Resurrections,” which will hit theaters on December 16, 2021.

Jonas, on the other hand, will appear on December 4 at the “Jersey Boys Live!” event. The event will take place at the Mercure Hotel in St. Helens, London.