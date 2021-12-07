Nick Cannon’s Apparent Bulge On TV Show Gets Twitter’s Reaction.

After viewers of his eponymous talk program discovered a big bulge in his pants in one episode last week, Nick Cannon became a trending topic on Twitter.

Last Monday, Cannon hosted his TV show in a black suit. According to Page Six, viewers had a hard time paying attention to what he was saying about the “Golden Girls” convention during the program because their gaze was drawn to his crotch.

As he gave the “What’s Poppin?!!” pop culture news piece, the apparent shape of his manhood was evident in his slacks, according to the publication. The bulk of Twitter users had amusing comments to the bulge they observed on Cannon’s slacks.

“Is that the microphone?” one wondered, emojiing a face with a monocle.

“OMG. Isn’t that an ad that’s popping up on this page?! “Another person captioned a photo of Old Wisconsin sausage with a face with tears of joy emoji.

“After all, his surname is ‘Cannon,’ isn’t it?” Another user added an emoji of a happy face with tears of pleasure.

Meanwhile, other people thought the bulge was his manhood. Many people speculated that this was the explanation for his large family.

“It’s a schlong, not a bulge. That is why he is known as the impregnator “one person remarked

“And that’s how he got all dem damm kiddies to doe!!!” said another, laughing emojis in hand.

Another commenter joked, “That’s why he has like 20 kids.”

Cannon has made news in recent months after welcoming four children from three separate women in less than a year. City Girls rapper JT (née Jatavia Shakara Johnson) joked on the Power 106 Los Angeles radio show that he should “wrap it up” and “guard yourself,” implying that he should use a condom to avoid unintended births.

Cannon made a joke about having several baby moms. “Out here, I’m like a seahorse. That’s exactly how I’m conceiving, “he stated

He clarified, however, that all of his children are not a result of chance.

“I’m deliberately bringing these kids into my life. It’s not by chance that I’m here! “he stated

On June 23, the “Making Singer” host and model Alyssa Scott welcomed a boy named Zen. On June 14, he welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, and in December 2020, he welcomed daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. Golden “Sagon,” Cannon and Bell’s 4-year-old son, is also theirs. The vocalist of “Gigolo” is also a father. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.