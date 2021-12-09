Nick Cannon defends his decision to return to work so soon after the death of his child.

Nick Cannon has defended his decision to return to work after his 5-month-old daughter died. Zen, his youngest son with Alyssa Scott, died earlier this week of a brain tumor.

The TV personality thanked his fans for their support and explained why he chose to return to work so soon in the opening monologue of Wednesday’s episode of “The Nick Cannon Show.”

“Many people have asked me, “Man, why are you even at work?”

‘Boy, you need to sit down somewhere, you’ve got too many jobs already,’ said my family members. Allow yourself to be who you are.’ “he stated

“To me, this isn’t work, this is love,” Cannon said, adding that he values all of the advise.

“It was a little easier yesterday than today since I was so laser-focused and numb yesterday. I just knew I needed to finish it. I’m a little torn today. I’m a little perplexed. It’s because it’s a painful thing. I’m in a state of mourning. On so many levels, I feel guilty “He went on to say more.

The former host of “America’s Got Talent” also shared the last photo of his kid. On the beach, Scott was seen holding their son. Cannon published the photo on Instagram one day after breaking the heartbreaking news. On Tuesday’s installment of the show, he dedicated it to the baby.

Cannon informed his audience that he wasn’t sure how he was going to handle the day at first, but that after some thought, he chose to go through with it.

He told his audience, “I was always taught, you go through it, you develop through it, you keep pushing.” “I’m here to prove that I’m capable of overcoming this; I’m feeling it, I’m vulnerable, and I’m open. This is a one-of-a-kind performance in honor of my lovely son Zen.” Only a few months after his birth, the baby was diagnosed with hydrocephalus. The bay underwent surgery, according to the TV host, but took a “interesting turn” during Thanksgiving, when the “tumor began to grow a lot faster.”