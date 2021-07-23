Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers include grief, love issues, and more.

When Meena slips the ring she stole from her victim, she almost reveals herself as Leanna’s killer… It lands just at Liam’s feet.

She’s fiddling with the ring on her necklace during the teen’s funeral, but she drops it and watches in horror as it rolls towards the Doctor’s shoes.

Meanwhile, Liam, Leanna’s bereaved father, struggles with the loss of his little daughter and continues to push his wife Layla away.

When Layla and her son Jacob, who was dating Leanna at the time, tell Liam about their extravagant plans for his daughter’s funeral, he tells them he wants to do it all by himself, leaving the mother and son speechless. He also informs his new wife that he feels betrayed by her in his hour of need, which upsets and disappoints Layla.

Also this week, Aaron, the troubled Dingle, makes some relationship errors. Aaron is distraught when his offer to move in with new lover Ben is rejected, with Ben claiming he can’t live with Aaron’s alcoholic sister, Liv.

Aaron is enraged and resents Liv for wrecking his new relationship, despite understanding Ben’s reasoning.

